West Ham United register first win of the season against Newcastle United

The season opener at St James’ Park on Sunday was full of drama and tension as West Ham United fought back to take the lead after Newcastle United had gained the upper hand.

In the most entertaining 90 minutes that St James’ Park has seen in a very long time, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy scored for Newcastle United in the first half of the match, followed by Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, and Aaron Cresswell for West Ham United in the second half.

The Hammers went from down to up in just 13 minutes, with three goals in the second half. West Ham United picked up where they left off last season, winning 4-2 in their Premier League opener. They had a superb second half and scored four goals.

Michail Antonio had a rough start to the game, missing a penalty before scoring a great goal to help West Ham United beat Newcastle 4-2.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

The Magpies fired themselves into an early lead with a packed St. James’ Park behind them. They were led by Callum Wilson, who scored his first goal wearing the Newcastle No 9 shirt, tapping it home in just five minutes.

West Ham United quickly leveled with a goal from Aaron Cresswell - which was initially ruled out for offside. But then Newcastle retook the lead as Jacob Murphy scored his first goal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United had a 2-goal lead, but West Ham deservedly won with the spoils of a ridiculously open contest.

Said Benrahma broke the deadlock for West Ham shortly after the break. Tomas Soucek then scored after Michail Antonio’s penalty was saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

But it was Antonio who scored the goal of the game, with his 47th Premier League goal for West Ham, tying Paolo Di Canio for the club’s all-time Premier League goal-scoring lead.

What a match! 😅

What a win! ☺️

What a start to the season! 💪



The Hammers have made a comeback after scoring 3+ goals in their last three Premier League appearances. Their opening game of the season marked the first time they had won their opening Premier League game since 2015.

In their next home fixture, West Ham United face Leicester City on Tuesday, 24th August 2021 at 12.30 AM IST at the London Stadium.

