West Ham United set to enter race for Real Madrid outcast - Reports 

West Ham United are ready to enter the race for out-of-favor Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard.

The 31-year-old Belgian winger came to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 with a reputation as one of the finest wingers in world football following a hugely successful period at Chelsea.

But it has been a nightmare spell at Los Blancos for Hazard, who in his three years at the club has encountered an injury-plagued stint coinciding with the worst form of his career.

SPORF @Sporf Eden Hazard for



🏟 37 Games

16 Goals

15 Assists



37 Games, 16 Goals, 15 Assists

The forward is set to depart Real Madrid this summer, having only featured 22 times this season, scoring just a single goal and contributing two assists.

Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle) are reporting that Premier League side West Ham are interested in the experienced winger and have joined a number of clubs keen on the player.

Those clubs include West Ham's Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Hazard's former employers Chelsea.

West Ham have enjoyed a highly impressive season under David Moyes. They have been vying with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for UEFA Champions League qualification.

They currently sit sixth, three points off fourth-placed Arsenal, having played three more games than the Gunners.

But injuries have hampered their progress and the recent one picked up by English winger Jarrod Bowen has put pressure on the side to go into the market for attacking reinforcements.

They have been linked with a number of wingers including Ben Brereton Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Youssef En-Neysri.

But the potential to sign a player who knows the EPL could sway the Hammers to pursue a deal for Hazard.

Would Real Madrid winger Hazard flourish at West Ham?

Hazard won the Europa League in his last game for Chelsea

Should Hazard make the move to east London, it could be a shrewd piece of business for both West Ham and Real Madrid.

In the twilight of his career, his contribution at the Santiago Bernabeu is now limited, especially with the emergence of young and hungry talent at the club.

Madrid are targeting PSG forward Kylian Mbappe this summer with talks said to be taking place in the near future.

Hazard's departure gives the La Liga side more space to make such signings.

Eden Hazard is loved in the locker room, he always offers support to his team mates.

David Moyes would be acquiring the services of a player who knows the Premier League.

At Chelsea, Hazard was a huge hit in his ten seasons at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

He scored 110 goals and contributed 92 assists in 352 games for the Blues. He won the Premier League on two occasions along with the UEFA Europa League, among other accomplishments.

He has been touted by many as one of the Premier League's greatest ever wingers, and his world-class performances led to Madrid's huge £103.5 million outlay on the Belgian.

