West Ham United vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

West Ham United take on AEK Larnaca at the London Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.

While the Hammers have struggled for results in the Premier League, they have enjoyed a sensational campaign in Europe and will look to maintain their 100% record.

David Moyes’ future at West Ham United continues to hang by a thread as the Hammers were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Aston Villa last weekend.

The London outfit currently find themselves in a relegation scrap as they sit 17th in the Premier League table, just two points above rock-bottom Southampton.

However, West Ham have enjoyed a perfect run in the Conference League, winning all seven matches so far, including last Thursday’s 2-0 win over AEK Larnaca.

The Cyprus outfit failed to return to winning ways four days later as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Apollon Limassol in the First Division.

AEK Larnaca have now failed to win five of their last six matches in all competitions, with a 3-1 win over Enosis Neon Paralimni FC on March 4 being the exception.

Jose Luis Oltra’s men are currently second in the Cyprus top flight, three points off league leaders APOEL Nicosia.

West Ham United vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s first leg, where West Ham picked up a 2-0 victory.

AEK Larnaca are on a run of just one win in their last six matches, while picking up one draw and losing four games in that time.

West Ham are unbeaten at home since the turn of the year, picking up two wins and two draws in their four matches at the London Stadium.

AEK Larnaca are without a win in three away games on the bounce, losing twice and claiming one draw since February’s 3-1 win at Karmiotissa.

West Ham United vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

West Ham have stamped their name as serious contenders for the Conference League crown, despite their shambolic domestic campaign. We predict the Hammers will pick up where they dropped off in the first leg and claim a comfortable home victory against an out-of-sorts Larnaca side.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 AEK Larnaca

West Ham United vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in West Ham’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of Larnaca’s last five games)

