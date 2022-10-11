West Ham United vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

West Ham United will entertain Anderlecht at the London Stadium on matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time in a week, with the match in Brussels last week ending in a 1-0 away win for the Hammers. Gianluca Scamacca scored the only goal of the game, coming off the bench in the second half.

West Ham continued their winning form in the Premier League on Sunday, recording a 3-1 win over local rivals Fulham. Scamacca scored for the third game in a row and will be looking to add another one in this home game. Anderlecht returned to winning ways with a 3-1 away win against Mechelen on Sunday.

Last week's defeat was Anderlecht's first loss in the Conference League and they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome here. The Hammers have recorded three wins in a row in the competition and are the favorites from Group B to qualify for the knockout stage.

West Ham United vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met two times across all competitions and the head-to-head record is perfectly even with a win apiece for either side. This will be the first home game for the Hammers against their Belgian opponents and they will be hopeful of recording a win here.

West Ham are one of the only three teams in the competition to have maintained a 100% record, alongside Villarreal and AZ Alkmaar.

The hosts have scored seven goals in the Conference League, with only Villarreal (11) and AZ Alkmaar (8) scoring more.

Anderlecht have not scored since their opening day 1-0 win over Silkeborg. While they have just one goal to their name they have also kept a tight ship at the back, conceding just once in three games.

West Ham United vs Anderlecht Prediction

West Ham have seen an uptick in form in recent games and have made it three wins in a row. They are undefeated in their last four games at home and are the favorites to secure a win. They have been in solid form in the Conference League and a defeat for them seems unlikely.

West Ham United @WestHam Next up, we face Anderlecht at the London Stadium! ⚒️ Next up, we face Anderlecht at the London Stadium! ⚒️ https://t.co/IlBDs7WtwZ

Anderlecht have scored just one goal in the competition and this goalscoring drought might prove to be their undoing here. They have just one win in their last four away games. With that in mind, the game should end in a comfortable win for the Hammers.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Anderlecht

West Ham United vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: West Ham to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Gianluca Scamacca to score anytime - Yes

