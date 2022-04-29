West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

West Ham United are set to play Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from young midfielder Ansgar Knauff and Japan international Daichi Kamada sealed the deal for Eintracht Frankfurt. Striker Michail Antonio scored the goal for West Ham United.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United in the English Premier League. Goals from Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, England international Bukayo Saka and Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka secured the win for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal for Manchester United.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games.

West Ham United have won two games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Jarrod Bowen has been very good for West Ham United this season. The attacker has 17 goal contributions in the league this season.

Striker Michail Antonio has 15 goal contributions for David Moyes' side.

Arsenal have been powered by the performances of young star Bukayo Saka, who has scored 11 goals in the league.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction

West Ham United are 7th in the league, three points behind 6th-placed Manchester United, who have played a game more. The Hammers have clearly prioritised success in the Europa League.

Manager David Moyes deserves praise for fine job he has done since becoming the manager of the club for the second time. Under him, the Hammers have improved continuously, and players like Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek have all improved.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, two points ahead of 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They seem likely to play Champions League football next season, and given their performances they deserve to do so. However, there are some glaring problems, in particular, a lack of a prolific goalscorer.

Arsenal should win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first- Yes

