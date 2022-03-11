West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 13 March 2022

West Ham United are on a three-game losing streak across all competitions as they welcome Aston Villa to the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United fought valiantly against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday night. However, A 60th minute strike from Munir El Haddadi proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

David Moyes was distraught due to the fact that his side conceded from a set-piece. The Hammers had multiple opportunities to equalize but Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini were guilty of missing good chances.

West Ham United @WestHam



The Boss' take on tonight's match "I thought we ran them really close tonight and I’m sure we’ll run them close when we play them next week as well."The Boss' take on tonight's match "I thought we ran them really close tonight and I’m sure we’ll run them close when we play them next week as well."The Boss' take on tonight's match 👇

But the tie is far from over and with the away-goal rule now non-existent, West Ham can still turn this around in the second leg which takes place next week. Their latest Premier League outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

That loss left the Hammers sixth in the Premier League table. With Arsenal sitting comfortably in fourth with three games in hand over the chasing pack, West Ham's Champions League dreams are withering away.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have picked up three back-to-back wins in the Premier League and have moved to ninth in the table. Steven Gerrard's men have played some exciting football over the past couple of weeks.

Philippe Coutinho has been excellent for Villa over their last couple of games, scoring two goals, providing an assist and running things from midfield. There has been a swagger about them in their recent performances and they'll be looking to build on that momentum as they head into a tough set of fixtures.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have lost each of their last three league games against West Ham United.

West Ham United haven't lost any of their last six home Premier League games against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have a 21% win record in the Premier League in London. Of all the 12 teams that have played at least a 100 matches in London, only Southampton have a lower win rate in the city with 20%.

West Ham United last won two successive Premier League home games in October/November.

West Ham won the reverse fixture earlier this season 4-1 at Villa park.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Steven Gerrard: "The players were magnificent tonight." Steven Gerrard: "The players were magnificent tonight." 👏 https://t.co/FyMewoZGbB

West Ham United are on a three-game losing streak. They are slipping out of the race to finish in the top four. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are playing some of the best football we've seen from them all season.

The London Stadium is not an easy place to go to and earn a positive result. Aston Villa are no strangers to that and haven't won away against West Ham since 2011. But on current form, we believe Steven Gerrard's men will be able to snap that streak.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith