West Ham United vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

West Ham United and Atalanta lock horns at the London Stadium on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly fixture before the opening of their respective domestic leagues.

The hosts head into the game following a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Brentford, while Atalanta claimed a 2-1 win over Pordenone.

West Ham United maintained their brilliant pre-season form as they held on for a narrow 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Playing against his former side, Algerian forward Saïd Benrahma scored an absolute beauty in the 66th minute to hand the Hammers the victory.

It was a third straight win for West Ham United, who also extended their unbeaten streak to nine games across all competitions.

Head coach David Moyes will be impressed by his side's performances and will hope to maintain this fine form ahead of their Premier League opener against Newcastle United next Sunday.

Meanwhile, after a two-month break, Atalanta returned to action on 18 July when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Israeli outfit Maccabi Bney Reine.

La Dea quickly moved on from that result as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Serie B side Pordenone in last Saturday’s friendly tie.

Frank Tsadjout canceled out Roberto Piccoli’s opener, but Viktor Kovalenko restored Atlanta’s lead with 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

Saturday’s meeting with West Ham will serve as a final opportunity for manager Gian Piero Gasperini to assess his side's strengths and frailties ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign.

West Ham United vs Atalanta Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

West Ham United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Atalanta Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

West Ham United vs Atalanta Team News

West Ham United

West Ham United head into the game with a fully-fit and healthy squad following last week's win over Brentford. They will be boosted by the return of Declan Rice following his Euro exploits.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Similarly, Atalanta have a clean bill of health heading into the game. Duvan Zapata has been linked with a summer exit, with reports claiming Inter Milan are eyeing a move for the Colombian international.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Atalanta Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Conor Coventry, Manuel Lanzini, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Francesco Rossi; Boško Šutalo, José Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Mæhle, Marten de Roon, Mario Pašalić, Robin Gosens; Aleksei Miranchuk, Ebrima Colley, Roberto Piccoli

West Ham United vs Atalanta Prediction

West Ham United have been absolutely stunning in pre-season. They picked up four wins and two draws from their six friendly games, scoring 13 goals and conceding five.

They head into the game in good form and considering the support of their home crowd, we predict they will claim the win against a struggling Atalanta side.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Atalanta

