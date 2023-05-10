West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2023

West Ham United are set to play AZ Alkmaar at the London Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the league. A first-half goal from Algerian winger Said Benrahma secured the win for David Moyes' West Ham United.

AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Ajax in their most recent league game.

West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time West Ham United are playing AZ Alkmaar in this competition

Algerian winger Said Benrahma has nine goal contributions in 21 league starts for West Ham United this season.

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has six goal contributions in 25 league starts for West Ham United this season.

Winger Jarrod Bowen has nine goal contributions in 35 league starts for West Ham United this season.

Greek attacker Vangelis Pavlidis has 16 goal contributions in 19 league starts for AZ Alkmaar this season.

West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

West Ham United have not enjoyed the best of league campaign this season, but a direct contradiction has been their performances in Europe. They have done well to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League, and are now regarded as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

They will be buoyed by their victory over Manchester United, and the allure of lifting a European trophy is probably what has kept David Moyes at the helm, despite some poor showings in the league this season. It looks likely that this will be the last season for star midfielder Declan Rice at the club, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal among the clubs circling.

AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, are fourth in the league, two points behind Dutch giants Ajax. They deserve credit for reaching the semi-finals of a European competition; the Dutch side have beaten the likes of Lazio and Anderlecht to reach this stage, and will hope to replicate those results at this stage of the competition.

West Ham United will be the favorites to emerge victorious.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- West Ham United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet- yes

