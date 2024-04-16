West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th April 2024

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Thursday.

West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen have stormed their way to the Bundesliga title and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The German side thrashed Werder Bremen by a comprehensive 5-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Hammers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent record against West Ham United and have won both the matches that have been played out between the two teams on the European stage.

Bayer Leverkusen have progressed from each of their last 13 ties in which they have pulled off a lead of at least two goals in the first leg in the knockout stages of European competitions.

West Ham United have won three of their last four matches at home against German opponents in the UEFA Europa League and have won two such games against SC Freiburg in the competition this season.

Bayer Leverkusen have won only one of their last 10 matches away from home against teams from England in European competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2016.

West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have already made history this season and will look to make their mark in Europe. Florian Wirtz has been sensational so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal but will be up against one of Europe's best teams this week. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham United vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes

