West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2022

West Ham United will be looking to finally put points against their name on the Premier League table as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers have suffered successive defeats in their first two matches of the new Premier League season. They kickstarted the new campaign with a 2-0 loss against Manchester City. But it's the 1-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend that will worry David Moyes.

They had a very good campaign last time around but seem to be struggling to find their groove in the opening stages of the new season.

The 3-1 win over Viborg in the first leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs might have done their confidence some good. But they will have to put their noses to the grindstone to get the better of Brighton this Sunday.

Graham Potter's side beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford to get their 2022-23 Premier League campaign off to a promising start. They played out a goalless stalemate against Newcastle United last weekend but were, by far, the better team.

Having picked up four points from their first two fixtures, the Seagulls are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table. This should be an interesting contest between two sides that harbor European dreams.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have drawn their last four away games against West Ham United in all competitions.

West Ham United have lost their last three Premier League matches and are yet to score a goal in the new season.

Brighton & Hove Albion are on a seven-game undefeated run in the Premier League.

West Ham United haven't been able to beat Brighton in any of their 10 Premier League meetings. They've drawn six and lost four.

Brighton have never failed to score in their 10 Premier League matches against West Ham United.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

West Ham United will look to come up with a response after their setbacks in the first two gameweeks. But Brighton & Hove Albion are a well-drilled and resolute unit who could prove to be too hard to break down for the Hammers.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

West Ham United @WestHam



Gianluca Scamacca off the mark in Claret & Blue! That assist 🤤Gianluca Scamacca off the mark in Claret & Blue! That assist 🤤Gianluca Scamacca off the mark in Claret & Blue! 🙌 https://t.co/me89zKgDUt

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Scamacca to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith