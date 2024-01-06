West Ham United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

West Ham United will entertain Bristol City at the London Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games and got 2024 off to a good start, playing out a goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week in the Premier League. Interestingly, it was the fifth clean sheet for them in six games.

The visitors concluded 2023 on a four-game unbeaten run and were held to a goalless draw by Birmingham City last Saturday. They saw their unbeaten run end on Monday as they lost to Millwall in the EFL Championship on New Year's Day.

West Ham United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions, with two meetings taking place in the FA Cup. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against the visitors with 17 wins to their name. The visitors have seven wins in this fixture and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the FA Cup fourth round in 2015, with West Ham registering a 1-0 away win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against Bristol, recording six wins. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in that period.

West Ham United are undefeated in their last eight home games in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets on the trot in these games. They have lost just once at home in their last 16 meetings against the visitors.

Bristol City have just one win in their last eight away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in four of their last five away meetings against the hosts.

West Ham United vs Bristol City Prediction

The Hammers failed to score for just the second time in 15 games in their league meetings against Brighton on Tuesday and will look to return to goalscoring and winning ways. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets and scoring at least two goals in five games in that period.

David Moyes will be without the services of Mohammed Kudus, as the player has a thigh injury while Nayef Aguerd is on international duty with the Morocco National team at the 2023 AFCON. Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma, and Lucas Paqueta face late fitness tests.

The Robins suffered their first defeat in five games and will look to bounce back to winning ways. After scoring at least once in their first five games in December, they have failed to score in their last two outings.

Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson, Haydon Roberts, Ross McCrorie, and Ayman Benarous are confirmed absentees for head coach Liam Manning. Mark Sykes was subbed off with an injury against Millwall and is out for at least a few weeks.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the Hammers' upper hand in recent meetings, we back them to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Bristol City

West Ham United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: West Ham to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 5: Jarrod Bowen to score or assist any time - Yes