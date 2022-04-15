West Ham United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting tips | 17th April 2022

West Ham United will welcome Burnley to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

West Ham suffered a 2-0 defeat at Brentford in their last league outing. However, they bounced back to secure an impressive 3-0 win at Lyon to book their place in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

The London club are still in contention for at least a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. However, to achieve the same, they will need to avoid dropping points in their remaining fixtures.

Burnley, meanwhile, parted ways with Sean Dyche on Friday and will look to kick off the post-Dyche era with a win. They failed to build on their 3-2 win over Everton, falling to a 2-0 loss at last-placed Norwich City last time around.

West Ham United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 83 meetings between the two clubs across competitions. They have been pretty evenly matched in this fixture, with West Ham enjoying a narrow 39-35 lead in wins while 19 games have ended in draws.

Burnley have the fewest wins (4) in the English top flight this season, with three of them coming in 2022.

The Clarets have the worst pass accuracy (68.4%) and possession (38.6%) in the league but have won more aerial duels (23.2 per game) than any other team.

Burnley are the only team in the Premier League without a goal from the penalty spot this season, while West Ham have scored three of their goals from spot-kicks.

The Hammers have failed to score in their last five meetings against their northern rivals.

West Ham have found the back of the net in their last 17 home games in the league this season, scoring roughly 60% of their goals on home turf. Burnley, meanwhile, have scored roughly half of their league goals away from home.

West Ham United vs Burnley Prediction

With their UEFA Europa League semifinal berth secured, West Ham can now focus on their league fixtures. They will look to win here before they face their London rivals Chelsea on April 24.

Premier League teams usually do well under new managers. So Burnley will hope for the same when they travel to the capital on Sunday. However, the Hammers are on a three-game winning streak at home and should be able to east past their visitors.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-0 Burnley.

West Ham United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards.

