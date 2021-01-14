West Ham United vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United are set to play host to Burnley at the London Stadium on Saturday in their next English Premier League fixture.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Everton two weeks ago in their most recent Premier League game.

A late second-half goal from Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek secured the win for David Moyes' West Ham United.

Burnley, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on Wednesday at Turf Moor. A second-half strike from French midfielder Paul Pogba sealed the win for the Red Devils.

West Ham United vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, West Ham United hold a slight advantage. The Hammers have won eight games, lost six and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Premier League, with Burnley beating West Ham United 1-0.

A first-half goal from England international Jay Rodriguez ensured victory for Burnley.

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-D-L-D

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-W-D

West Ham United vs Burnley Team News

West Ham United

West Ham United manager David Moyes will be without Paraguayan centre-back Fabian Balbuena and left-back Arthur Masuaku, who are both out injured.

There are doubts over the availability of Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, centre-back Issa Diop and right-back Ryan Fredericks.

Injured: Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley could be without centre-back Jimmy Dunne, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and left-back Charlie Taylor, who are all nursing minor injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Charlie Taylor, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jimmy Dunne

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Burnley Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Darren Randolph, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

West Ham United vs Burnley Prediction

West Ham United have done well under the management of David Moyes, and sit 10th in the league table. They sold striker Sebastien Haller to Ajax a few days ago. It remains to be seen whether the Hammers bring in a new addition to the forward line due to Michail Antonio's injury issues.

Burnley, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table. Sean Dyche's side are renowned for their ability to absorb pressure, and the Clarets will be keen not to get dragged into a relegation battle this season.

West Ham United have a good side, and should be able to beat Burnley.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-0 Burnley

