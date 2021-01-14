Fulham vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham are set to play host to Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Saturday in their next English Premier League game.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A first-half goal from star striker Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Portugal international Ivan Cavaleiro for Fulham.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Morecambe 4-0 on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup. Goals from midfielder Mason Mount, striker Timo Werner, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and attacker Kai Havertz ensured next-round qualification for Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games and drawn six.

Some of the best shots from training, as we prepare for another London derby 📷💪 pic.twitter.com/dzhhXHqpij — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the English Premier League, with Chelsea beating Fulham 2-1.

First-half goals from Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, now at Inter Miami, and Italy international Jorginho sealed the win for Chelsea. England international Calum Chambers, now back at Arsenal, scored the consolation goal for Fulham.

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-D-D-D

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-W-L

Fulham vs Chelsea Team News

Fulham

Fulham have no known injury issues, and manager Scott Parker is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be without right-back Reece James and Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. French midfielder N'Golo Kante is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen, Reece James

Suspended: N'Golo Kante

Fulham vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction

Fulham have looked resolute in recent weeks, and their draw against Tottenham Hotspur will be a confidence booster.

They are 18th in the league table, two points behind 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, but have two games in hand. Scott Parker's side could very well claw their way out of the relegation spots.

Thank you @FulhamFC supporters worldwide, + thank you so much to our players, Scott & our whole staff for the hard work to earn an important point for the club today. I love this squad & our staff, we’re unbeaten in 6 straight matches with everything to play for! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/CJ7MHihTZ5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 13, 2021

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been under immense pressure for some time. Manager Frank Lampard has been heavily criticised for his side's poor recent results. Rumours have even circulated regarding Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann being considered as replacements for Lampard. The Blues will have to start getting results soon.

Chelsea are ninth in the league table, and will be keen to climb up the log with urgency. They should be able to emerge victorious against Fulham.

Prediction: Fulham 0-1 Chelsea

