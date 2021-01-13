Reports: Bayern Munich interested in signing Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have again shown interest in signing Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to reports, Bayern Munich have not given up on signing the England international. The Bavarians were extremely keen on bringing the player to Germany in the past, but Chelsea rejected their bids.

Chelsea have been reluctant to let go of Hudson-Odoi, and the winger signed a new deal with the club in 2019 after the club turned down advances from Bayern Munich.

However, the 20-year-old has not established himself as a guaranteed starter. In 77 appearances in all competitions, Hudson-Odoi has scored 13 goals.

Bayern have not completely given up on the idea of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi, and are monitoring how much game time he is given following the arrival of Chelsea's big summer signings [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/caIT1mBYQH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 12, 2021

Chelsea were extremely busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in German attackers Timo Werner and Kai Havertz and midfielder Hakim Ziyech, center-back Thiago Silva, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and left-back Ben Chilwell.

Werner and Havertz's additions have further pushed Hudson-Odoi down the pecking order at Chelsea, despite the German internationals not being at their very best so far.

Bayern Munich track Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi as they seek to strengthen the squad

Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave Chelsea.

Bayern Munich have had multiple bids rejected by Chelsea in the past, but rumors suggest that they have not given up.

The Bavarians have Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Douglas Costa as their wide options, with Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies capable of putting in a shift.

Chelsea could be more likely to part with Hudson-Odoi now. The winger has done well when called upon, but manager Frank Lampard has not offered him consistent minutes so far.

The Blues are said to be interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, for which the potential sale of Hudson-Odoi could offer financial flexibility.

Along with Bayern Munich, Manchester United were also suggested as a potential destination last summer for the Chelsea man.

Declan Rice has told pals he would prefer to stay in London and has no interest in joining Manchester United, with Chelsea also interested in the midfielder. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/JnYruF23LI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 10, 2021

