West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea outfit in an important clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview

West Ham United are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The home side held Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive so far. The Blues were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Fulham in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against West Ham United and have won 54 out of the 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

West Ham United have alternated between victories and either draws or defeats in their last seven Premier League home matches against Chelsea and won their previous such game by a 3-2 margin last season.

Matches between Chelsea and West Ham United have witnessed seven winning goals scored in the last five minutes - more than any other fixture in the Premier League.

West Ham United have suffered defeat in eight of their last 10 London derbies in the Premier League but have managed to draw against Tottenham Hotspur and defeat Fulham this season.

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches against West Ham United in the Premier League and will look to secure three consecutive such victories for the first time since 2011.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea are yet to hit their stride under Graham Potter and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Joao Felix showed flashes of brilliance in his debut for the club and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

West Ham United @WestHam 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘



We have a shirt signed by



Like this tweet

RT this tweet

Follow us



A winner will be randomly selected next week. Good luck! 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘We have a shirt signed by @LucasPaqueta97 up for grabs! To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is...Like this tweetRT this tweetFollow usA winner will be randomly selected next week. Good luck! 🚨 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘 🚨We have a shirt signed by @LucasPaqueta97 up for grabs! To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is...1️⃣ Like this tweet2️⃣ RT this tweet3️⃣ Follow usA winner will be randomly selected next week. Good luck! 🇧🇷 https://t.co/nY6kceMAhb

West Ham United have been surprisingly underwhelming this season and will need a run of results to avoid relegation. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Chelsea

West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes