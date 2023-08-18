West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with a London Derby this weekend as West Ham United take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an intriguing clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last week and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 54 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

West Ham United have alternated between winning and failing to win in their last eight Premier League home games against Chelsea and held the Blues to a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season.

Chelsea have won 149 London Derby matches in the Premier League so far and could become only the second team after Arsenal to win 150 such games in the competition.

West Ham United ended their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with consecutive home victories and won home games against Manchester United and Leeds United in May this year.

Chelsea have won only five of their last 30 Premier League games - their lowest tally of victories across such a span since 1988.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea made progress on their pre-season tour but will need to prove their mettle in the Premier League. The likes of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal and are a formidable opponent at home. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Chelsea

West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Jackson to score - Yes