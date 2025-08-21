West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not made an impressive start to their season. The Blues were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent months. The Hammers slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat against Sunderland last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 57 out of the 124 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 44 victories.

West Ham United have won four of their last eight matches at home against Chelsea in the Premier League but did lose their previous such game by a 3-0 margin last season.

Chelsea have won five of their last seven matches against West Ham United in the Premier League and have won 32 matches against them in the competition - they have defeated only Tottenham Hotspur on more occasions in the competition.

West Ham United started their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Sunderland and have lost consecutive games at the start of the season on only eight previous occasions.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown marked improvement over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. The Blues were underwhelming in their opening game and have a point to prove going into this game.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Chelsea

West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

