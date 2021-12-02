West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th December 2021

The Premier League braces itself for another London Derby this weekend as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea lock horns with an impressive West Ham United side at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview

West Ham United are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive under David Moyes this season. The Hammers have managed only one point from their last three league games, however, and will need to work hard to stage a comeback in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been exceptional this season and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The Blues edged Watford to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against West Ham United and have won 52 out of 116 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 42 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions and will be confident going into this game.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are winless in their last three games in the Premier League.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last four away games in the Premier League and have conceded only six goals so far in 14 games in the competition.

West Ham United have not found the back of the net in their last two games against Chelsea in the Premier League.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last five matches at the London Stadium in all competitions.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have grown in stature under Thomas Tuchel and are now engaged in a three-horse race for the Premier League title. With Liverpool and Manchester City hot on their heels, the Blues will need to be at their best in what could potentially be a tricky encounter.

West Ham United stunned Liverpool at the London Stadium last month and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Chelsea are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea

West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Michail Antonio to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score first: YES

