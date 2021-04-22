West Ham United vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fifth-placed West Ham United take on fourth-placed Chelsea in Premier League action at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are level on points in the league standings and will aim to grab the all-important three points as a place in the top four is at stake.

West Ham United’s chase for a top-four finish was halted last week when they fell to a disappointing defeat to struggling Newcastle United.

The Hammers fought back from two goals down to draw level in the 80th minute, but Joseph Willock scored two minutes later to give the Magpies a 3-2 win.

David Moyes’ side have now dropped to fifth in the league standings, two points ahead of Tottenham and level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Chelsea failed to capitalize on the slip-up by their London rivals as they were held to a goalless draw by Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

In an utterly toothless display, the Blues struggled to hit their stride and ultimately posed no attacking threat throughout the game.

Chelsea will aim to bounce back to winning ways at the London Stadium as they could grab a three-point cushion in the top four places.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Chelsea have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, picking up 51 wins in their 115 previous meetings. West Ham United have won 42 games, while the fixture has ended in draws 22 times.

Their most recent encounter came in December’s reverse fixture, when Chelsea claimed a resounding 3-0 win.

West Ham United Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Chelsea Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

West Ham United vs Chelsea Team News

West Ham United

West Ham United head into this tie without a few key players. Arthur Masuaku (knee), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring), Michail Antonio (hamstring) and Declan Rice (knee) are all injured.

Craig Dawson will also sit out this clash as he is suspended after picking up a red card last time out.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice

Suspended: Craig Dawson

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be without the services of experienced centre-back Thiago Silva, who is out with a muscle injury. He is on the treatment table alongside Mateo Kovacic, who is sidelined with a slight hamstring problem.

Injured: Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Chelsea Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Arthur Masuaku, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz

West Ham United vs Chelsea Prediction

With a place in the top four at stake, a thrilling encounter awaits as both sides come into the game with real intent.

We expect Chelsea to grab the win against the injury-hit West Ham United side.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea