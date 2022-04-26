West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

West Ham United are set to play Eintracht Frankfurt at the London Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the English Premier League. A late second-half goal from American attacker Christian Pulisic sealed the deal for Chelsea. West Ham United had centre-back Craig Dawson sent off in the second-half.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. An own goal from French centre-back Evan Ndicka and a goal from young French forward Georginio Rutter for Hoffenheim was cancelled out by goals from former Auxerre centre-back Ndicka and Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada for Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

This is the first time West Ham United are facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-W-L

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-D-D

West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

West Ham United

West Ham United will be without French centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Issa Diop, as well as experienced Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna. Other than that there are no known issues and manager David Moyes is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner will be unable to call upon the services of young goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Christopher Lenz. French centre-back Evan Ndicka and Croatian midfielder Kristijan Jakic are both suspended.

Injured: Diant Ramaj

Doubtful: Christopher Lenz

Suspended: Evan Ndicka, Kristijan Jakic

West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Arthur Masuaku, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Ajdin Hrustic, Filip Kostic, Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Santos Borre

West Ham United vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

West Ham United are enjoying a dream run in the Europa League, and now stand a very good chance of winning the prestigious trophy. The Hammers are not enjoying the best of forms domestically, but it is clear that they are focussing on their European adventure right now.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, shocked Barcelona to reach the semi-final of the competition. They have an interesting squad with talents like Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada and Jens Petter Hauge, and should provide tough competition to their opposition.

West Ham United to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

