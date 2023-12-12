West Ham United vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

West Ham United entertain Freiburg at the London Stadium in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

With four wins from five games, both teams have 12 points and are assured of finishing in the top-two. A draw will help West Ham finish as the table toppers, thanks to their win in the reverse fixture, so only a win will help Freiburg finish atop the standings.

West Ham got humbled 5-0 at their London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, their first defeat in eight games. Meanwhile, Freiburg eked out a narrow 1-0 win in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg on Saturday, thanks to Michael Gregoritsch's second-half goal.

West Ham United vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time, with the Hammers winning 2-1 away in the first in October.

Freiburg have the best-attacking record in the Europa League this season, scoring 17 times in five games, with six of them coming away. They also have a good defensive record, letting in five goals.

West Ham are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three on the trot. They have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

West Ham have lost twice at home this season, with both losses coming in the Premier League.

Freiburg have suffered one loss in six away games in the Europa League.

West Ham are unbeaten in four home games across competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding four times.

West Ham United vs Freiburg Prediction

The Hammers were hit by a strange 'sickness bug' ahead of their 5-0 loss to Fulham on Sunday, which impacted David Moyes and several staff members. Pablo Fornals had to be subbed off after the first half while Edson Alvarez did not make the final squad.

Moyes should welcome back most of the players, but Michail Antonio remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Alphonse Areola is a doubt following a wrist injury.

They have won their last nine home games in European competitions and are strong favorites.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run after the international break, conceding once in four games. They have lost once in six away games in Europe.

Manager Christian Streich remains without Benjamin Uphoff, Christian Gunter, Yannik Keitel, Maximilian Philipp and Daniel Kofi Kyereh for the trip to London. Lukas Kubler was on the bench against Wolfsburg and might start. Noah Weisshaupt missed the Wolfsburg game through sickness and is doubtful.

Both teams head into the game in good form, losing once in the Europa League this season. Considering their current form, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Freiburg

West Ham United vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score or assist any time - Yes