West Ham United vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

West Ham United will entertain Freiburg at the London Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams squared off at the Europa-Park Stadion in the first leg last week, and Michael Gregoritsch's 81st-minute strike helped Freiburg register a 1-0 home win.

The hosts met Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and were held to a 2-2 draw. They conceded twice in the first half, but Lucas Paquetá halved the deficit in the first minute of the second half. Danny Ings bagged the equalizer in the first minute of added time against his former employers.

The visitors continued their winning run in the Bundesliga, recording a 2-1 away win over Bochum on Sunday. Maximilian Eggestein scored his first goal of the league campaign in the first half, and Gregoritsch doubled their lead in the 53rd minute. They are unbeaten in their three games in March.

West Ham United vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times thus far, with all three meetings coming this season. Before meeting in the first leg of the round of 16, they met in the group stage of the Europa League earlier this season.

The three games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 2-1 lead in wins.

West Ham United have registered just two wins in 2024 thus far and have just one win in their last six home games across all competitions.

Freiburg have suffered just one loss in their last seven games in all competitions, with that loss coming in their away meeting in the Bundesliga against Augsburg last month.

West Ham had a 100% record at home in the group stage of the Europa League, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

The visitors have just one win in five away games in 2024, suffering three defeats.

West Ham United vs Freiburg Prediction

The Hammers came back from two goals down in their 2-2 home draw against Burnley on Sunday and will look to build on that goalscoring form. They have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions since November, recording seven wins in 13 games.

Emerson Palmieri picked up an injury in the first leg and was subbed off in the 68th minute. He did not play against Burnley and faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the second leg. David Moyes does not have a solid backup for the Italian left-back, so his absence might cause them some problems.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have enjoyed an unbeaten run in March, recording two wins on the trot. They have won four of their last six games in the Europa League while keeping four clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have just one win in five away games this year, which is cause for concern.

Jordy Makengo and Noah Weißhaupt were absent in the Bundesliga win against Bochum on Sunday, and their involvement in this match is doubtful.

Four of West Ham's last six home games have ended in draws. With that in mind and considering the visitors' upturn in form and one-goal lead on aggregate, a high-scoring stalemate is likely to ensue.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Freiburg

West Ham United vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score or assist any time - Yes