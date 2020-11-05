West Ham United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United are set to play hosts to Fulham on Sunday at the London Stadium in their next English Premier League fixture.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Liverpool last Saturday at Anfield. Goals from Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah and Portugal international Diogo Jota secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals scored for West Ham United.

Fulham, on the other hand, beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Monday at Craven Cottage. Attacker Bobby Decordova-Reid and Nigeria international Ola Aina scored the goals for Scott Parker's men to seal their first league win of the season.

West Ham United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, West Ham United hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other nearly two years ago in the English Premier League.

West Ham United beat Fulham 3-1, courtesy of goals from Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, centre-back Issa Diop and forward Michail Antonio. Netherlands international Ryan Babel scored the goal for Fulham.

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-D-L

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-L-W

West Ham United vs Fulham Team News

West Ham United manager David Moyes might be unable to use in-form attacker Michail Antonio, who is a doubt to feature due to an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and Moyes is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Michail Antonio

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Fulham will be without Netherlands internationals Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Neeskens Kebano and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah. Striker Aboubakar Kamara is suspended.

Injured: Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Neeskens Kebano, Josh Onomah

Suspended: Aboubakar Kamara

The Hammers provide our next test. 🧪#FFC pic.twitter.com/LCe2mQWzJW — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 4, 2020

West Ham United vs Fulham Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Sebastien Haller

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mario Lemina, Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman

West Ham United vs Fulham Prediction

West Ham United have quietly impressed under the management of David Moyes, with draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City and a narrow loss to Liverpool highlighting their improvement. The Hammers have benefitted from the form of attacker Michail Antonio, while midfielders Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice have also been excellent.

Fulham, on the other hand, did not get off to the best of starts in the league. However, they picked up their first league win of the season over West Bromwich Albion, and will hope that that win acts as a catalyst for further positive performances this season.

West Ham United look good and should be able to emerge victorious in this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-1 Fulham

