West Ham United vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

West Ham United are set to play Genk on Thursday at the London Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Rafa Benitez's Everton in the English Premier League. A second-half goal from experienced Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna ensured victory for David Moyes' West Ham United.

Genk, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Edward Still's Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Second-half goals from Jamaican forward Shamar Nicholson and Iranian attacker Ali Gholizadeh sealed the deal for Charleroi.

West Ham United vs Genk Head-to-Head

This is the first time West Ham United and Genk are facing each other in the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-L-D

Genk form guide in the Belgian Pro League: L-L-W-L-W

West Ham United vs Genk Team News

West Ham United

West Ham United will be without midfielder Alex Kral, while there are doubts over the availability of Czech Republic internationals Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, as well as veteran midfielder Mark Noble and right-back Ryan Fredericks. Other than that there are no known issues and manager David Moyes is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Alex Kral

Doubtful: Ryan Fredericks, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble

Suspended: None

Genk

Meanwhile, Genk boss John van der Brom is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal, apart from Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz who is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Daniel Munoz

West Ham United vs Genk Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Declan Rice, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Gerardo Arteaga, Bastien Toma, Bryan Heynen, Carel Eiting, Junya Ito, Paul Onuachu, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye

West Ham United vs Genk Prediction

West Ham United have looked impressive under David Moyes, and have enjoyed a good start to their Europa League campaign. The Hammers have assembled a good squad and look set to enjoy another fruitful season.

Genk, on the other hand, are 3rd in the Europa League table. The likes of Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Junya Ito are capable of causing problems to the opposition defence.

West Ham United will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Genk

Edited by Abhinav Anand