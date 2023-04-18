West Ham United vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2023 

West Ham United will host Gent at the London Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie.

The home side have endured a largely turbulent league campaign but remain among the favorites to lift the Conference League title at the end of the season. They held on for a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, with Danny Ings getting on the scoresheet for the Hammers in the first half.

West Ham came from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw against league leaders Arsenal in their Premier League game last weekend and will take confidence from that on Thursday.

Gent, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and perhaps deserved to win the reverse fixture last Thursday.

Hugo Cuypers' left-footed finish saw the Belgian outfit draw level early after the restart but they could not find a crucial second goal despite their significant offensive dominance.

West Ham United vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between West Ham and Gent. The hosts are unbeaten in their previous three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

West Ham have had eight competitive meetings against Belgian opponents, winning four of those games, drawing three times and losing just once.

The visitors are without a win in their last five competitive games against English sides.

Gent are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

The Hammers are the second-highest-scoring team in the Conference League this season with a goal tally of 30.

Six of West Ham's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Buffalos are the third-highest-scoring team in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 63.

West Ham United vs Gent Prediction

West Ham are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have shown solidity on home turf of late and will be looking forward to Thursday's game.

Gent are on a run of three consecutive draws and are unbeaten in their last nine matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the Hammers win here.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Gent

West Ham United vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the Hammers' last six home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of Gent's last eight matches)

