West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November

Both West Ham United and Liverpool have been in impressive form of late and the two sides will lock horns at the London Stadium on Sunday.

A late Tomas Soucek own goal saw West Ham having to settle for a draw in their midweek Europa League encounter against Genk. But that's nothing to lose their sleep over as they still sit atop Group H, four points clear of second-placed Dinamo Zagreb after four games.

West Ham United @WestHam "It was a test, it really was. We didn’t start the game as well as we have done, but credit to Genk because they did... I’m not disappointed. I’m thinking that if we win at home and draw away then we’re doing ok."



West Ham's thumping 4-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend is more pertinent in the context of this weekend's clash against Liverpool. David Moyes' men are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 20 points and are only two behind their Sunday opponents who are currently second.

The Hammers have won four and lost one of their last five Premier League matches. The London Stadium is a difficult ground to go to and this could be a real test for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool made it two in a row over Atletico Madrid in midweek with a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. They are now unbeaten in 25 matches across all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's men are also the leading scorers in the Premier League with 29 goals in 10 matches. Mohamed Salah's form is a huge positive for the Merseysiders and Firmino, Mane and Jota have all looked to be in great touch too.

There is no doubt that the clash against West Ham United will be a delectable one for fans and neutrals.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United are winless in their last 10 Premier League meetings against Liverpool.

In the last 10 matches between the two sides, West Ham United have conceded 29 goals while scoring just nine.

West Ham United have lost all of their last four meetings with Liverpool.

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have earned 62 Premier League points in 2021 and it's already their best tally in a single calender year. Only Manchester City (80) and Chelsea (66) have more.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League games and have scored at least once in those 20 matches.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction

All the good form that West Ham United have showcased in recent weeks might not amount to much against this Liverpool side. They are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in the league. They thumped Manchester United and have beaten Atletico Madrid twice over the last few weeks.

West Ham United also have a poor record against Jurgen Klopp's men. They are likely to get on the scoresheet here as they have been in good goalscoring for themselves but Liverpool are likely to take all three points.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Liverpool

West Ham United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to lead at half-time - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score two or more goals - Yes

