West Ham United vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2023-24

West Ham United will look to bounce back from their embarrassing 5-0 loss against Chelsea as they welcome Luton Town to the London Stadium on Saturday. The inconsistent Hammers are winless in their last four Premier League matches, losing three and drawing one.

The nature of their losses, particularly the latest two, a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace and a 5-0 humbling courtesy of Chelsea, were concerning. The Hammers are ninth in the Premier League table and their final match of the season is against Manchester City on May 19.

With their hopes of European qualification dead and buried, the Hammers will now play for pride and look for a top-half finish.

Their Saturday opponents Luton Town will fight tooth and nail to survive the drop with just two games left to play in the season. The Hatters are currently 18th in the table with 26 points. Nottingham Forest are 17th on 29 points and a loss here will be fatal as far as surviving the drop is concerned.

Luton are also winless in their last four Premier League matches. Their latest league outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Everton.

West Ham United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between West Ham United and Luton Town across all competitions, the two sides have picked up three wins each. Four matches have ended as draws.

This is only the second match between the two sides since they faced off in the FA Cup on 23 March 1994. Luton Town won that game 3-2.

West Ham won the last meeting between the two sides 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on September 1.

West Ham United form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Luton Town form guide: D-L-L-L-W

West Ham United vs Luton Town Team News

West Ham United

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd are doubts for this one and a call will be made on their involvement before the game. Kalvin Phillip missed last weekend's match against Chelsea and will miss this one too.

Injured: Kalvin Phillips

Doubtful: Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Luton Town continue to have an array of injury problems. Issa Kabore, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Tom Lockyer and Amari'i Bell are all sidelined for this game. However, Dan Potts, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Mads Andersen could return to the squad on Saturday.

Injuries: Issa Kabore, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Tom Lockyer and Amari'i Bell

Doubtful: Dan Potts, Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Luton Town Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty; Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo

West Ham United vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton Town will fancy their chances due to West Ham's poor form. The Hatters will be charged up from the get-go but it will still be difficult for them to beat the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Luton Town