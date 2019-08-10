West Ham United vs Manchester City predicted lineups: Premier League 2019/20, Manchester City predicted lineups, injury news, suspensions list and more

Defending champions Manchester City begin their title defense and quest for a third consecutive Premier League triumph with a trip to the London Stadium, one of their favorite hunting grounds in recent years.

City have scored 17 goals in their last four visits to the London Stadium and will start as clear favorites against West Ham United on the back of a win over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

In recent campaigns City have always kicked off with a bang, having won the opening fixture eight seasons in a row.

West Ham, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the fact that record signing Sebastien Haller and midfielder Pablo Fornals could make their Premier League debuts on Saturday.

Match Facts

Manchester City have earned seven successive victories against West Ham in all competitions, including a 4-0 triumph in last season's corresponding league fixture.

City have won on all four visits to the London Stadium, holding an impressive aggregate score of 17-1.

West Ham have not kept a clean sheet against Manchester City in 16 competitive fixtures dating back to a 0-0 Premier League draw at Upton Park in November 2012.

Team News

Both teams have been quite busy during the transfer window and we can expect a lot of new faces to make an appearance in this fixture, including Haller and Fornals for The Hammers and Rodri and Joao Cancelo for the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola has an almost complete squad at his disposal for this fixture, with only left-back Benjamin Mendy and winger Leroy Sane sidelined with long-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Under Guardiola regulars - Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, who is now completely match fit after missing out on most of the action last season, are all assured of their spots in the starting XI.

Following his triumph at the AFCON 2019, Riyad Mahrez will also be a contender to start, though he might have to make an appearance as a substitute.

Having impressed in the Community Shield, young Spaniard Rodri might be utilised as the midfield general in the first game of the season.

Manchester City's Predicted XI - Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

