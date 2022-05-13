West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

West Ham United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and will need to work hard to secure their place in the Europa League this year. The Hammers eased past Norwich City by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are the favourites to win the Premier League crown. Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 5-1 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an exceptional record against West Ham United and have won 60 of the 116 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 38 victories.

West Ham United are winless in their last 12 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming in 2015.

After winning their first five games against West Ham United at the London Stadium, Manchester City are winless in their last two away matches against the Hammers.

West Ham United managed to win their previous match against the top team in the Premier League, defeating Chelsea by a 3-2 margin in December last year.

Manchester City suffered defeat in their final away game of their Premier League campaign last season and lost to Brighton & Hove Albion by a 3-2 margin.

West Ham United have found the back of the net in all 18 of their home games in the Premier League so far this season.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City were virtually unstoppable against Wolverhampton Wanderers this week and are in excellent form at the moment. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

West Ham United are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Manchester City

West Ham United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

