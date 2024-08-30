West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Ipswich Town by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Bournemouth by a 1-0 margin in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Trending

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 64 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 38 victories.

West Ham United are winless in their last 17 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in 2015.

Manchester City have scored a total of 42 goals away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League - more goals than they have scored against any other opponent in the competition.

West Ham United have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches at home in the Premier League.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on defending their Premier League crown. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick against Ipswich Town last week and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.

West Ham United can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this match. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-3 Manchester City

West Ham United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback