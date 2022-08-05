West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with its first set of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

West Ham United finished in seventh place in the Premier League standings last season and slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Hammers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Lens last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, edged Liverpool to the Premier League title by a two-point margin last season and will be intent on building on their domestic success. The reigning champions suffered defeat in the FA Community Shield and will need to bounce back this weekend.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an impressive record against West Ham United and have won 60 out of the 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 38 victories.

West Ham United have played their first game of the season against Manchester City on three previous occasions and have lost all three games, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against West Ham United and are one positive result away from equalling their longest active unbeaten streak against Fulham.

West Ham United have suffered a total of 36 defeats against reigning Premier League champions and are only behind Tottenham Hotspur in this regard.

Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opening game against Tottenham Hotspur last season - reigning league champions have lost their opening match in three of the last six seasons.

Jack Grealish has an impressive record against West Ham United and has registered three goals and two assists in his six appearances against the Hammers.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have made some changes to their squad this summer and will need to make a strong start to their Premier League campaign. The likes of Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips have points to prove and will want to make their mark this weekend.

West Ham United can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins to win this match. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand on Sunday.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester City

West Ham United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

