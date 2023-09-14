West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

West Ham United will entertain reigning champions Manchester City at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

With both teams enjoying an unbeaten run in the league thus far, this game should make for an interesting watch. They'll both look to resume league action following the international break with a win.

The hosts, after drawing their campaign opener against Bournemouth, have recorded three wins in a row. In their previous outing, goals from Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma helped them record a 2-1 win at Luton Town in the first-ever Premier League match at the recently renovated Kenilworth Road Stadium.

The visitors are the only team with a 100% record in the competition thus far, a fitting start for the 2022-23 treble winners. In their previous outing, they eased past Fulham with a 5-1 home win as Erling Haaland bagged his first hat-trick of the season.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 119 times in all competitions since 1924. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 62 wins. The hosts have 38 wins to their name and 19 games have ended in draws.

The visitors recorded a league double over the hosts last season with a 5-0 aggregate score, including a 2-0 away win.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in 16 of their last 19 meetings against the hosts in all competitions, who have failed to score in nine games in that period.

The hosts have scored two goals fewer (9) and conceded two goals more (4) than the visitors in the Premier League thus far.

The Hammers are winless in their last eight home league meetings against the visitors, suffering five defeats. They have conceded 24 goals in these games while scoring just six times.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction

David Moyes' men are yet to taste a defeat in the Premier League this season and will look to become the first team to earn a point against the high-flying visitors. They have conceded one goal apiece in their four games thus far, so the odds of them securing a clean sheet look unlikely.

They have won their last three home games in the league and will look to count on their home advantage. They are likely to have a fully fit squad in this match, with doubts over the availability of Vladimir Coufal, Edson Alvarez, and Tomas Soucek.

The visitors have an impressive away record at West Ham and will look to make it five wins in a row. Kevin De Bruyne is a long-term absentee for Pep Guardiola while John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, and Jack Grealish will be monitored before they travel to London.

Considering the form of the two teams, this is expected to be a closely contested match, but City will be tough guests for the hosts and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester City

West Ham United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes