West Ham United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Manchester City will travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United in a League Cup Round of 16 encounter.

West Ham United reaped the fruits of labour as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in a cagey affair to earn three valuable points for David Moyes' men. Despite not dominating possession, the Hammers looked way more threatening than a lackluster Tottenham Hotspur.

Michail Antonio scored the winner for them in the 72nd minute of the game, swivelling away from Kane before poking the ball home from a corner.

They have now won six of their last seven games across all competitions. West Ham United will now take on Manchester City, whose neighbours Manchester United they had dispatched in the third round by a 1-0 scoreline.

The London Stadium isn't an easy place to go to and reigning EFL Cup champions Manchester City are well aware of that. Speaking to the press after his side's 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Pep Guardiola said:

“We know which team we are going to face – West Ham away – so it is not an easy one. At the same time, we are going to prepare to try to win the game like we do any game in any competition.”

City will be looking to win the EFL Cup for a historic fifth consecutive time. They have looked in great touch too and have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions. Pep's men absolutely dominated the usually formidable Brighton side and looked lethal every time they broke on the counter.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City are undefeated in their last 13 meetings with West Ham United. They have won 12 and drawn one. Their last loss against the Hammers came in the 2015-16 Premier League season.

The last time the two sides clashed was in February earlier this year and Manchester City won 2-1 at home.

Manchester City form guide: L-D-W-W-W

West Ham United form guide: W-L-W-W-W

West Ham United vs Manchester City Team News

West Ham United

West Ham United are likely to be without Vladimir Coufal, who is recovering from a groin injury. But David Moyes hasn't had to worry about it much since Ben Johnson has been immense for them in Coufal's absence. Alex Kral is sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19

Injuries: None

Unavailable: Alex Kral

Doubtful: Vladimir Coufal

Suspensions: None

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that some of the youngsters who featured in the third round against Wycombe Wanderers will get a run out here as well. Manchester City don't have many injury concerns anymore with John Stones also close to attaining full match fitness. Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee after suffering a foot fracture.

Liam Delap is also sidelined with an ankle injury.

Injuries: Ferran Torres, Liam Delap

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma, Ryan Fredericks; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; CJ Egan-Riley, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Cole Palmer, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish

West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction

West Ham United have been on a good run. But this is a tournament that Manchester City have dominated over the last four years. Pep Guardiola will give a few youngsters a chance to impress but they'll stuff just enough quality players in there to eke out a win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester City

Edited by Shambhu Ajith