West Ham United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Hammers riding high after an incredible comeback against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

West Ham scored three goals in the last ten minutes to rescue a point against Spurs last week - a result which should boost their confidence heading into what is a difficult period of the season for them, with a trip to Anfield to follow next week.

Manchester City have got back to winning ways after their international break, following their 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend, with a 3-1 success over Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won 58 out of 112 previous games against West Ham, while losing 37 times. 17 matches have ended in draws between these two teams.

West Ham United form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-D-W-L

West Ham United vs Manchester City Team News

Ryan Fredericks is likely to continue to miss out on action with an injury, but West Ham's new signing Vladimir Coufal has settled in wonderfully well.

Another new signing Said Benrahma will make the matchday squad for the first time, but he is unlikely to start. Manuel Lanzini's blockbuster equaliser at Tottenham Hotspur last week could result in a start in this game, possibly ahead of Pablo Fornals.

Injured: Ryan Fredericks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte could be back for this game, after taking part in training on Thursday.

Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy missed the Champions League clash against Porto in midweek, and are expected to still miss out.

Fernandinho was also injured in that game, and is likely to be out for 4-6 weeks, according to Pep Guardiola.

Injured: Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

West Ham United (5-4-1): Lukasz Fabianksi; Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

West Ham United vs Manchester City Prediction

Even though West Ham come into this game on a high, it is likely that Manchester City's quality will prove to be too much for the Hammers. The likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have been among the goals recently as well, which is an ominous sign for David Moyes's side.

Prediction: West Ham 0-3 Manchester City