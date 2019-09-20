West Ham United vs Manchester United: Match prediction today - Premier League predictions and more

Manchester United travel to West Ham on Sunday

A lot will be at stake when Manchester United and West Ham United go toe-to-toe at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides are separated only by goal difference in the points table, which makes the encounter incredibly interesting and significant. Moreover, this will be a battle between two sides differing greatly in their set-up and approach.

The hosts, comprising of one of the better forward trios in the league in the form of Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and Sebastian Haller, are expected to test Manchester United's back line, albeit from a deeper role.

Andriy Yarmolenko

The shrewd Manuel Pellegrini will likely plot a 4-5-1, as he always prefers against the big six teams. Declan Rice holds the key, especially while pressing in the middle-thirds of the pitch and completing the base of midfield.

Meanwhile Manchester United, who have scored more goals against the Hammers than any other side has in the division - 94 - will be aiming to continue their winning run that could stretch to three games with a win this weekend.

However, the London Stadium hasn't quite been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils lately. They have dropped points against West Ham in two of their previous four meetings.

Marcus Rashford will be tasked with the goalscoring responsibility in the absence of a few first-team stars. He holds a fine record against the Irons too, having been directly involved in four goals in just 351 minutes of league action against them.

Marcus Rashford

Verdict

A lot of tactical and one-on-one battles will unfold at the London Stadium, and it could well be a tight affair with a few sporadic end-to-end moments. West Ham have the potential to upset Manchester United, since they have the requisite attacking firepower along with the comfort of playing at home.

Manchester United will score, but West Ham should cause another one of those great upsets.

Predicted score: West Ham United: 2-1 Manchester United