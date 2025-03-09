West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2025

West Ham United will look to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they welcome Newcastle United to the London Stadium on Monday. Meanwhile, the Magpies will aspire to gather some wind in their sails ahead of their League Cup showdown with Liverpool next Sunday.

Ad

The last time the Hammers won three Premier League matches in a row was in December 2023 when David Moyes was still in charge of the club.

Fast forward to March 2025, the job has changed hands quite a few times and former Brighton & Hove Albion Graham Potter is in West Ham's dugout browbeating to match that streak. It's a feat that eluded his predecessor Julen Lopetegui during his eight-month tenure at the East London club.

Ad

Trending

Potter has taken his time to steady the ship but a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates a fortnight ago was followed up with a rather convincing 2-0 win over Leicester City at home last weekend. West Ham sit 16th in the table and if they can pull an upset over Newcastle on Monday, Potter's men will climb to 13th.

Their opponents Newcastle United have won two and lost three of their last five top flight matches. Their European aspirations could absorb more damage on Monday if they fail to return to winning ways after crashing out of the FA Cup against Brighton last Sunday.

Ad

The Seagulls beat Eddie Howe's men 2-1 in extra-time after the game remained deadlocked at the end of 90 minutes. Both teams a player short by then with Anthony Gordon and Tariq Lamptey being given the marching orders inside the last seven minutes of regulation time.

Alexander Isak had converted from the spot to give Newcastle an early lead 22 minutes into the match but Yankuba Minteh restored parity just as many minutes later. Danny Welbeck dealt the final blow to the Magpies in the 114th minute of the game.

Ad

Newcastle haven't lost three consecutive matches across all competitions since January 2021. However, they will be cautious of the Hammers after losing to them at home in November in the first half of the campaign.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

After beating Newcastle 2-0 at St. James' Park in November, the Hammers are looking to complete their first league double over the Magpies since the 2018-19 season.

West Ham are winless in their last five Premier League home games against Newcastle United. They have lost three and drawn two of the last five top flight meetings at the London Stadium.

Coincidentally, West Ham's 2-0 win over Newcastle in the reverse fixture came on a Monday night. This is the first instance of the Hammers clashing with the same opponent on a Monday for a second time in the same campaign since 2016-17 (Chelsea).

Both West Ham and Newcastle United have won only two of their last five league matches.

Newcastle have failed to score in their last two Premier League outings, losing 4-0 to Manchester City and falling 2-0 to Liverpool. The last time they lost three matches in a row without scoring was in December/January of 2020-21.

Ad

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle's mounting injury and disciplinary concerns have rendered them a vulnerable unit. In addition to Lewis Hall, Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman being long-term absentees, key attacker Anthony Gordon is suspended for three games after picking up a red card for violent conduct in the FA Cup loss to Brighton last weekend.

On the contrary, with Lucas Paqueta and Vladimir Coufal likely to return form injuries, things are looking up in the Hammers' camp. Both teams are likely to cancel each other out and share the spoils at the end of a close contest.

Ad

Prediction: West Ham United 1-1 Newcastle United

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback