West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19 February 2022

West Ham United will be desperate to get back to their early season form as they host an in-form Newcastle United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Craig Dawson scored a stoppage-time equalizer to help the Hammers salvage a crucial point against Leicester City last weekend. Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute for West Ham. However, they the Foxes came back to make it 2-1 thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira.

The result left West Ham fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. David Moyes' men have just two wins in their last six league matches and their recent dip in form could prove to be costly in the top four race.

Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, who all have games in hand over the Hammers, are breathing down their necks. A win here is necessary as far as West Ham are concerned but it won't come easy against a resurgent Newcastle United side.

Investments made in January have paid dividends thus far for the Magpies. They are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and have won their last three matches. Newcastle United are now three points clear of the drop zone with 21 points from 23 games.

However, their injury issues could prove to be detrimental to their cause. Kieran Trippier will be unavailable for the foreseeable future after fracturing his foot. His replacement Javier Manquillo is sidelined as well. Eddie Howe will need to keep this momentum going and make sure the Magpies survive the drop.

If he manages to do that, there will be more money to throw around during the summer transfer window. This could facilitate a major shift in fortunes for Newcastle United in the grand scheme of things. But for now, they will be focused on putting one over on the Hammers on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United won this season's first Premier League meeting between the two sides 4-2 at St. James' on the opening weekend. They will be looking to complete their third league double over the Magpies.

Newcastle United have won both of their last two Premier League matches against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United have beaten West Ham United away from home in the Premier League more times than they have defeated any other side.

West Ham United have played 12 Premier League games at home this season. They've scored at least a goal on all 12 occasions.

The last time Newcastle United won four successive league games was in 2018. They are currently on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United FC @NUFC 𝙄𝙣 𝙁𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨



- 6 tackles

- 4 ball recoveries

- 2 clearances

- 75% attacking aerial duels won

- 78% pass completion



Another all-action display from Joelinton on Sunday! 𝙄𝙣 𝙁𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨- 6 tackles- 4 ball recoveries- 2 clearances- 75% attacking aerial duels won- 78% pass completionAnother all-action display from Joelinton on Sunday! 🔍 𝙄𝙣 𝙁𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 - 6 tackles- 4 ball recoveries- 2 clearances- 75% attacking aerial duels won- 78% pass completionAnother all-action display from Joelinton on Sunday! 🇧🇷 https://t.co/cGsc0wkyaV

Newcastle United have looked very driven in their efforts to avoid relegation. There is a renewed sense of hope and belief within the squad since the January transfer window. Eddie Howe has looked like a man with a plan in recent outings. However, injuries to some key players are still a cause for concern.

Newcastle United have fared well in recent times at the London Stadium, which is usually a difficult place to visit. They should be able to get a point here against Moyes' inconsistent side.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Newcastle United

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

