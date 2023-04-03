West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers edged Southampton to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side stunned Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 58 out of the 141 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 43 victories.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last three matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League but have played out draws in their last two such matches.

Newcastle United have won 10 matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League - they have a better record in this regard only against Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their four away games against teams from London in the Premier League this season and have won two of these matches.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last 10 Premier League matches away from home, with their only such defeat during this period coming at the hands of Manchester City last month.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have thrived under Eddie Howe this season and will look to cement their place in the top four. The Magpies were excellent against Manchester United and will take plenty of heart from their performance over the weekend.

West Ham United have shown flashes of improvement in recent weeks but will be up against a formidable team. Newcastle United have been excellent this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Newcastle United

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Callum Wilson to score - Yes

