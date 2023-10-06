West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side in an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form in recent weeks. The Magpies stunned PSG with a comprehensive 4-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Hammers edged SC Freiburg to a 2-1 victory in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 59 out of the 142 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 42 victories.

West Ham United have won only one of their last eight matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-2 margin away from home in August 2021.

Newcastle United have four of their last six matches away from home against West Ham United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

West Ham United have picked up 13 points from their seven games in the Premier League so far - their best start to a top-flight campaign since the 2015-16 season.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United were virtually unstoppable against PSG and thoroughly outclassed their French opponents in front of a raucous home crowd this week. The Magpies are brimming with confidence at the moment and have an excellent squad at their disposal.

West Ham United have grown in stature under David Moyes this season and will be intent on securing another year of European football. Newcastle United are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Newcastle United

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes