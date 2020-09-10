The Premier League hasn't been away for long and now it's back. West Ham United will host Newcastle United at the London Stadium on Saturday night behind closed doors.

The Hammers managed to retain their top-flight status last season while Newcastle United will be looking to have a much better campaign after finishing 13th in the 2019-20 season.

West Ham United are not in good shape ahead of the season following the controversial sale of academy product Grady Diangana and the fallout from that situation.

It has been a rather unfortunate transfer window for West Ham and it is not surprising that David Moyes is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be bolstered by the arrival of striker Callum Wilson from Bournemouth. He loves playing against West Ham and has scored seven goals against the Hammers - the most he has scored against any particular club.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

West Ham United and Newcastle have played against each other 136 times. The Magpies have won 56 of those matches. West Ham have won 42 times. A total of 38 games have ended in a draw.

The last time West Ham went up against Newcastle United was in July and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

West Ham United form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Newcastle United form guide: L-W-W-L-L

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Team News

Manuel Lanzini took a knock in pre-season and is doubtful to feature in West Ham's season opener. They come into the season on the back of a poor transfer window and have recently had two bids for Burnley defender James Tarkowski rejected.

They have, however, been able to make Tomas Soucek's loan move permanent.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Manuel Lanzini

Suspensions: None

Newcastle have quite a long list of casualties. Martin Dubravka is set to miss out on the first few matches due to injury. Dwight Gayle is also out injured. Ryan Fraser will need to regain match fitness before he can feature as he missed out on a lot of football earlier this year.

Jamal Lewis is all set to feature for Steve Bruce's side as neither Matt Ritchie nor Paul Dummett is fit.

Injuries: Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle

Doubtful: Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar

Suspensions: None

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Predicted Lineups

West Ham United predicted XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Creswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Bowen, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals and Antonio

Newcastle United predicted XI: Kerl Darlow, Manquillo, Jamal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

West Ham United vs Newcastle United Prediction

West Ham United are in disarray ahead of the upcoming season and despite being the hosts on Saturday, they are expected to struggle against a more composed Newcastle United side.

Prediction: West Ham United 0-2 Newcastle United