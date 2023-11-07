West Ham United vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

West Ham United will invite Olympiacos to the London Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The home team are at the top of the Group A table with six points from three games thus far. The visitors have a win, loss, and a draw apiece in three games thus far and are in third place in the group standings.

The two teams met in Greece last month in the reverse fixture, with Olympiacos registering a 2-1 home win. Kostas Fortounis and Rodinei scored in the first half to give the Greek team a two-goal lead. West Ham pulled one back late in the second half, with Lucas Paquetá halving their deficit in the 87th minute.

The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss in the Premier League on Saturday against Brentford, their fourth defeat in five games. The visitors, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 loss to rivals PAOK in the Super League Greece on Sunday.

West Ham United vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice in European competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even between them, with a win apiece for either side and a game ending in a draw.

All three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 7-4 in these games.

West Ham United have lost four of their last five games in all competitions. Interestingly, their only win in that period came against London rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in away games across all competitions this term, keeping three clean sheets.

Both teams have six goals to their name in three games in the Europa League, though the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (4).

West Ham have lost just twice at home in all competitions this term, recording four wins.

West Ham United vs Olympiacos Prediction

The Hammers have been inconsistent recently, suffering four defeats in their last five games. They were without Lucas Paquetá and Edson Álvarez through suspension in their narrow loss at Brentford on Saturday. The duo shall start in this match, adding strength to their midfield.

They have scored at least twice in five of their seven home games this term and should be able to find the back of the net with ease. David Moyes will be without the services of Kurt Zouma and is expected to field a strong starting XI.

Peiraiós have two wins and two losses in their last four games in all competitions, scoring six times and conceding eight goals in that period. They are unbeaten in away games this season, drawing three games and recording three wins.

They are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Europa League, including qualifiers, though four games have ended in draws. Nicolás Freire is the only absentee for head coach Diego Martínez, who is expected to field the same starting XI that won the reverse fixture 2-1.

There's not a lot to separate the two teams at the moment and, considering the home advantage for the Hammers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Olympiacos

West Ham United vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist any time - Yes