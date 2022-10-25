West Ham United vs Silkeborg Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2022

West Ham United are set to play Silkeborg at the London Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

West Ham United come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Goals from French centre-back Kurt Zouma and Algerian winger Said Benrahma secured the win for David Moyes' West Ham United.

Silkeborg, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Jens Berthel Askou's Horsens in the Danish Superliga. Goals from Gambian centre-back James Gomez, Icelandic winger Aron Sigurdarson and attacker Anders Jacobsen sealed the deal for Horsens. Young winger Sebastian Jorgensen scored a brace from Silkeborg, who had centre-back Tobias Salquist sent off in the second-half.

West Ham United vs Silkeborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have faced Silkeborg once, with the Hammers winning that game.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca has scored two goals in the league for West Ham United.

Midfielder Declan Rice has three goal contributions in the league for West Ham United.

Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma and Tomas Soucek have provided one assist each in the league so far for West Ham United.

Forward Sebastian Jorgensen has scored six goals in the Danish Superliga for Silkeborg.

West Ham United vs Silkeborg Prediction

West Ham United endured a slow start to their league season, and currently find themselves 10th in the league table. They have won three of their last five league games, with seven points now separating them from 5th-placed Chelsea, who have played a game less.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 98.6% - Declan Rice completed 69 of the 70 passes he attempted for West Ham United tonight (98.6%), the highest percentage completed by a West Ham player in a Premier League game on record (min. 50 passes attempted). Tidy. 98.6% - Declan Rice completed 69 of the 70 passes he attempted for West Ham United tonight (98.6%), the highest percentage completed by a West Ham player in a Premier League game on record (min. 50 passes attempted). Tidy. https://t.co/MtGwA98zrT

In the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Hammers have fared better. They have won all four games so far, and are six points ahead of 2nd-placed Silkeborg. Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, signed last summer from Sassuolo for £32.4 million, has been symptomatic of West Ham United's contrasting fortunes in the league and in Europe; the 23-year old has been pivotal in Europe, but is slowly getting acclimatised to the pace and demands of the Premier League.

Silkeborg, as mentioned above, are 2nd in the group, two points ahead of Anderlecht. They have won two games in the competition so far, and their last two games against Romanian side FCSB saw them score five goals in each game.

West Ham United will be the favourites to win this game and maintain their top form in Europe.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Silkeborg

West Ham United vs Silkeborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- West Ham United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

