West Ham United vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December

West Ham United will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host Southampton at the London Stadium on Boxing Day.

West Ham United looked like they had proven their credentials as top four contenders after beating Chelsea 3-2 at home in early December. However, they have since gone winless in three matches across all competitions.

They played out a goalless stalemate against Burnley before falling to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal. David Moyes' men then crashed out of the League Cup in midweek after losing 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Their form has been hampered by injuries and a tough set of fixtures hasn't made things any easier. Despite losing 2-1 to Spurs, the Hammers turned in a spirited performance and Moyes will ask his players for more intent as they host the Saints on Boxing Day.

Southampton haven't won any of their last six Premier League games. Their last win came in the first week of November against Aston Villa. They have picked up just three points from their last six league matches and Ralph Hassenhuttl needs to find a solution to get their season back on track.

The Saints' poor form sees them languish at 15th in the Premier League table. They will navigate a tough set of fixtures from here on and getting a positive result against West Ham at the London Stadium will do their confidence a world of good.

West Ham United vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United haven't lost any of their last eight meetings with Southampton.

Southampton's last win over the Hammers came back in 2017. They won that game 3-2 at St. Mary's.

West Ham United have registered more wins (19) and more home wins (14) against Southampton than any other side in the Premier League.

In 11 Boxing Day away matches in the Premier League so far, Southampton have won and drawn thrice each and lost five.

West Ham United vs Southampton Prediction

David Moyes might shake things up a little in attack. Michail Antonio might not feature from the start even if he is deemed fit for the game. Both teams have a fair amount of quality but the Hammers have been in much better form this season.

Southampton played decently in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in their latest outing. But they will need to do better than that against an organized West Ham. It will be a cagey contest but the home side should be able to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Southampton

West Ham United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith