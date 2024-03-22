West Ham United Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2024 

West Ham United Women will host Chelsea Women at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Women's Super League.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool Women last time out finding themselves three goals down before Riko Ueki scored a long-range consolation strike to record her first league goal since last November.

West Ham United Women sit 11th in the league table with just 12 points from 16 games and will be looking to pull off a major upset this Sunday in a bid to climb up the table.

Chelsea Women meanwhile have performed brilliantly of late and are on the hunt for a fifth consecutive Super League title. They beat Arsenal Women 3-1 in their last league outing before beating Ajax Women 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

The visitors sit atop the Super League standings with 40 points picked so far and will be targeting maximum points on Sunday as they look to strengthen their grip at the top.

West Ham United Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 15 meetings between West Ham and Chelsea, the visitors are undefeated picking up 14 wins and a draw.

The visitors have won their last 13 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games in this fixture.

Chelsea are the highest-scoring side in the Super League this season with a goal tally of 48.

Only one of West Ham's three league wins this season has come on home turf.

The Blues have picked up 16 points on the road in the league this season. Only Manchester City Women (21) have picked up more.

West Ham United Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

West Ham are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 17 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home matches and could struggle here.

Chelsea on the other hand have won their last five games on the bounce and 15 of their last 16. They are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: West Ham United Women 0-4 Chelsea Women

West Ham United Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)