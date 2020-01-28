West Ham v Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips – 29th Jan 2020

Liverpool take on West Ham in the Premier League

Liverpool are on the road once again in the Premier League this season, as they make the trip to the London Stadium to take on a struggling West Ham United side who are agonisingly close to the relegation zone as it stands. Jurgen Klopp's men will look to capitalize on their game in hand and extend their gap in the Premier League summit, as a victory would put them a staggering 19 points clear of Manchester City in second place.

West Ham v Liverpool Preview

The Hammers host champions-elect Liverpool at the London Stadium and it is a battle between two teams with contrasting fortunes in the Premier League this season. While Klopp's side have made the greatest start to a 38-game league season in the history of Europe's top five leagues, David Moyes' side sit just a point above the relegation zone and are running out of time to string together a run of wins to ensure safety.

Additionally, West Ham are also coming on the back of a hammering at the hands of Leicester City, as they fell to a damaging 4-1 defeat against the Foxes in their previous encounter in the Premier League. Liverpool, however, registered a hard-fought victory against Wolves last weekend, as they weathered a second-half storm from the West Midlands outfit to secure a 2-1 victory.

West Ham v Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League played on a Wednesday. (W15 D6). Additionally, Jurgen Klopp holds the longest unbeaten of any manager in English top-flight history for games played on a certain day, as he's unbeaten in 14 (W9 D5) games played on the day.

Since their 2-0 victory against the Reds in January 2016, West Ham have failed to beat the Reds in 6 attempts (D2 L4). Klopp is also unbeaten in 4 visits to the London Stadium as Liverpool boss, with 5 wins and a solitary draw.

Liverpool have scored exactly 4 goals in 4 of their last 5 meetings against West Ham, winning all but one game in that period.

The Hammers have the 2nd worst home record in the league, with just 3 wins all season and face a Reds side who have the best away record (10W 1D) despite playing fewer games than any other side.

Liverpool have registered 6 clean sheets in their last 7 Premier League encounters, with only 4 of their last 10 games yielding more than 2.5 goals.

West Ham v Liverpool Prediction

While it could be argued that West Ham need the points more than Liverpool, as the Reds look to have seemingly sealed the Premier League title, it's hard to think of any other result than an away victory for the Reds. Sadio Mane's absence, however, is a huge blow for Klopp's side and the Senegalese international is set to be replaced by one of Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino in the starting XI.

Only Aston Villa (21), Norwich City (25) and Southampton (28) have conceded more league goals at home this season than West Ham (20) and they face a Liverpool team who have the best away record in the Premier League this season (W10 L1) whilst conceding fewer goals (6) in their travels than any other team.

West Ham v Liverpool Betting Tips

Mohamed Salah has scored in 3 of his 4 games against West Ham since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, and the onus will be on the Egyptian to deliver once again in the absence of Sadio Mane. Mark Noble has scored 3 goals in 4 Premier League games since David Moyes returned for his second stint as Hammers boss and the Englishman will look to produce the goods once again for his side.

Aside from Mane, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri will also be missing for the trip to the London Stadium and with the Reds set to play 2 Premier League games in 4 days, Klopp will be hoping for his players to get through the run unscathed.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool win

Advertisement

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5

Also Read: West Ham United v Liverpool prediction, playing XI, team news and more