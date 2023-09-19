West Ham vs Backa Topola Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023

West Ham United entertain Backa Topola at the London Stadium in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday (September 21).

The hosts are back in the competition after one season, having won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. In their previous appearance in 2021-22, they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Fiorentina in the semifinals.

Backa, meanwhile, are in the group stage of the competition for the first time. They dropped to the Europa League after a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Braga in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

West Ham suffered their first defeat of the season in the Premier League on Saturday, going down 3-1 to reigning champions Manchester City at home. James Ward-Prowse gave the Hammers a 36th-minute lead. City responded in the second half to take all three points.

Backa, meanwhile, recorded an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday over Zeleznicar Pancevo, in their first Serbian Super League game after the international break.

West Ham vs Backa Topola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

It will be West Ham's first competitive game against a Serbia team, while Backa are meeting an English team for the first time.

West Ham have four losses in seven Europa League games.

Backa have four straight wins, keeping three clean sheets.

West Ham went unbeaten in their victorious Europa Conference League campaign last season, dropping points once in 15 games.

West Ham vs Backa Topola Prediction

The Hammers have enjoyed a good start to their 2023-24 season, with three wins in five games. They have scored in each game but have not kept a clean sheet. Interestingly, they have just one defeat in 12 home games in Europe.

Manager David Moyes has an almost full-strength squad, apart from Edson Alvarez, who's suspended, as he appeared in the Europa League for Ajax last season.

Blacka, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run, scoring 11 goals and conceding thrice. They're playing for the first time in Europe, though.

Considering the Hammers' recent home record in European games, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Backa

West Ham vs Backa Topola Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Ward-Prowse to score or assist any time - Yes