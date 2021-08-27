West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Buoyed by successive wins, West Ham will look to collect three points when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday in a 2021-22 Premier League game.

West Ham were ruthless in their 4-1 win over Leicester City last weekend, with Michail Antonio turning in a sumptuous performance. He scored two goals and assisted one, as Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals found the back of the net as well.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss in the EFL Cup to fellow Premier League side Watford. New manager Patrick Vieira has had a difficult start to his tenure, having lost two and drawn one game.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

West Ham and Crystal Palace have played 21 matches against each other so far. Both teams have won seven games each, while seven matches have ended with the scores level.

The last meeting between the two sides resulted in an entertaining 3-2 away win for the Hammers.

West Ham form guide (Premier League): W-W

Crystal Palace form guide (all competitions): L-D-L

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Team News

West Ham

Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku have been sidelined with injuries.

Kurt Zouma has been strongly linked with West Ham in the last few days, but won't be able to suit up for this clash even if he gets registered in time.

Injuries: Winston Reid and Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson are still unavailable through injury, while Luka Milivojevic is likely to again be ruled out due to personal reasons.

Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher and former West Ham player Cheikhou Kouyate should make a return to the starting XI after being left out for the game against Watford.

Injuries: Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Luka Milivojevic

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Prediction

West Ham have played with the vigor of a battering ram so far, and there is little doubt that they will prevail on Saturday. Crystal Palace look like a vulnerable side short on confidence and the Hammers can make things more difficult for Patrick Vieira this weekend.

We predict a comfortable West Ham win.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Peter P