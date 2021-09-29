West Ham vs Rapid Wien prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

High-flying West Ham are looking to build on their opening game victory when Rapid Wien come to the London Stadium on Thursday for matchday two of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22.

The Hammers came away from Croatia with a 2-0 defeat of Dinamo Zagreb in the first match, with goals from Michail Antonio and Declan Rice giving them all three points.

It's been a good start to the new season for them so far, and another victory in Europe this week would significantly boost their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Wien, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 on home soil by Belgian side Genk in their first group match.

Paul Onuachu popped up with a 92nd-minute winner to sink the Austrian outfit.

West Ham vs Rapid Wien Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

West Ham Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Rapid Wien Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

West Ham vs Rapid Wien Team News

West Ham

The Hammers have had a tight schedule lately, playing five matches in a span of just 14 days this month.

With another important league fixture against Brentford coming up on Sunday, head coach David Moyes might opt to ring in a few changes.

Alphonso Areola is likely to take his position between the sticks, with Manuel Lanzini, Craig Dawson and Arthur Masuaku also gunning for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rapid Wien

The visitors do not boast such a clean bill of health as four players - Lion Schuster, Richard Strebinger, Christopher Dibon and Oliver Strunz - are currently down with injuries and hence ruled out of Thursday's clash.

Injured: Lion Schuster, Richard Strebinger, Christopher Dibon and Oliver Strunz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

West Ham vs Rapid Wien Predicted XI

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Alphonso Areola; Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku; Declan Rice, Alex Kral; Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio.

Rapid Wien (4-4-2): Paul Gartler; Filip Stojkovic, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Maximilian Ullmann; Kelvin Arase, Emanuel Aiwu, Srdan Grahovac, Marco Grull; Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas.

West Ham vs Rapid Wien Prediction

West Ham have been on a tear this season, pulling off some big scalps along the way.

Even if Moyes does rotate his side, the Hammers should have enough in the tank to comfortably see off the Austrian side.

Prediction: West Ham 3-1 Rapid Wien

