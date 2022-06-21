West Ham ‘working’ on signing Chelsea star in deal worth around £25-30 million: Reports 

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Armando Broja in a deal in the region of £25-30 million.

The 20-year-old emerged as one of the stars of last season and had a breakout campaign on loan with Southampton. He scored six goals in 32 appearances in the Premier League.

His form has attracted attention from several clubs across the continent, with some Serie A clubs said to be monitoring the Albania international.

However, West Ham have emerged as strong contenders to sign him. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that talks are ongoing, with the Hammers prepared to make a bid between £25 million and £30 million.

David Moyes has reportedly identified Broja as his number one target in attack for the summer and an official bid could be submitted in the coming days.

Broja came through the Chelsea academy, spending 11 years at Cobham, having initially spent two years at the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

He made his first-team debut in March 2020 but was loaned out to Vitesse for the 2020-21 campaign. His time in the Netherlands was productive, with 11 goals scored in 34 matches in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.

He subsequently signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues last year and spent the entirety of the campaign on loan at Southampton.

His display at St Mary's caught the eye, scoring nine goals from 38 matches in all competitions for the Saints.

Romelu Lukaku's proposed departure means Chelsea might hold on to Armando Broja

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a loan transfer to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has been strongly linked with a loan transfer to Inter Milan. Both clubs are said to be in talks over a move in the coming weeks (via Sky Sports).

If the 29-year-old departs Stamford Bridge, it would leave Thomas Tuchel short of options in central attack.

The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have led the line on occasions. Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Raheem Sterling (via Fabrizio Romano).

Angelo Mangiante @angelomangiante

The new owners of #Transfers It's just a matter of time between Chelsea and Inter for #Lukaku The new owners of #CFC (with Todd Boehly) in the next hours will talk with Inter on a loan deal for Lukaku (around €10m). @SkySport It's just a matter of time between Chelsea and Inter for #Lukaku. The new owners of #CFC (with Todd Boehly) in the next hours will talk with Inter on a loan deal for Lukaku (around €10m). @SkySport #Transfers https://t.co/v5SdvUyJtG

However, none of them are out-and-out centre-forwards and this might hamper the club's chances of success next season.

Armando Broja has shown his brilliance and his young age means he still has massive room for improvement.

It might be too early to thrust him into the spotlight as Chelsea's leading marksman but the club might hold on to him to augment their options to lead the line.

